North country inspiration: the La La Las

By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re of a certain age, you either started a band, joined a band someone else was starting, or wished you were.

It’s taken a while, but a group of retired teachers and friends have their own band and are spreading holiday cheer.

Case in point: the La La Las (that’s the name of the group) were performing the other day at Ives Hill Retirement Community in Watertown. The repertoire ranged from traditional to Mariah Carey.

“And in some conversation at some point or another, someone said ‘hey, we like to sing, let’s start a girl band’ because what’s cooler than a 60 year old girl band?” explained Lynn Kellogg, who sings with the group.

The point, of course, is to have fun - and to add a little joy to the lives of others..

“The LaLaLa’s is first and foremost a group of friends. So we’re out here in the community spreading that love,” said Mary Ellen Shevalier, who also sings with the band.

And yes, like the bands of earlier ages, the La La Las aren’t just about the music.

“My partner Katrina and I are officially unofficially the go-go dancers of the group. When we’re performing, it’s just looking at the residents and interacting with them. I think they enjoy it,” said RaeAnn Thomas.

“It’s funny because we’re not naturally performers, this is truly a hobby. We are just so enthusiastic and seeing their joy is so fulfilling. Whatever we give to them, they give back to us,” said Lynn Kellogg.

And as Christmas approaches?

“We’re just grateful to be able to do it,” Lynn says. “We hope someone comes to see us from time to time.”

