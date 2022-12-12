Part of Potsdam street now one way

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project.

“The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.

Patients and visitors coming to the hospital for non-emergency care will continue to enter the parking lot across from the hospital. First responders and patients requiring emergency care will be able to continue straight on Cottage Street and proceed directly to the Emergency Department doors.

When leaving the eastern end of Cottage Street, all traffic will be asked to exit the street at the intersection with Leroy Street. As a vehicle approaches the electronic arm, it will automatically raise. Vehicles will continue to use this entrance/exit system until further notice.

When vehicles leave the patient and visitor parking lot from the western most exit/entrance (closest to Waverly Street) they may proceed to the west end of Cottage Street as they have been doing since mid-October.

“The designated section of road is becoming one-way to allow for the construction team to install new support columns on the north-side of Cottage Street.

“Several columns will be erected as part of the new multi-million dollar project, and they will support a canopy over the new Emergency and Rescue Entrance, as well as support the new second, third, and fourth floor expansions,” said St. Lawrence Health Director of Facilities Randy VanBrocklin in a statement.

The hospital is building a “regional care pavilion.” Work on the skeleton of the building is expected to begin in January.

