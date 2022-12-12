Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses

Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.
Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.(Williamson County Schools)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A crossing guard in Tennessee who recently celebrated her 94th birthday got a surprise from some of the students at the nearby elementary school.

Miny Weaver is a crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary school. When she turned 94 on Friday, a group of students gave her 94 roses and sang “Happy Birthday.”

The Williamson County School District posted a video of the heartwarming celebration on Twitter.

“We (love) you, Ms. Miny,” school district staff wrote in the post.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of...
Fire in the Town of Rutland sends 2 to the hospital
Wet and slippery road conditions sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Slippery conditions send 1 to the hospital in the Town of Champion
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
Evan Zeller went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie in November, officials said.
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds

Latest News

Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
Marijuana edibles and emergency room visits
Court documents: toddler ate THC candy bar while parents slept
Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport