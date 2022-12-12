Sunday Sports: SUNY Canton men and women duke it out with SUNY Delhi on the hardwood

By Rob Krone
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - On the hardwood, the SUNY Canton men hosting SUNY Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

In the 1st half, Juztin Chambers Phillips hits the 3 from the top of the arc to put the Roos up 2.

Then it was JJ Omaga dialing long distance: Roos up 1.

Fadil Atcha-Dedji hits inside and SUNY Canton is down 2.

Quran DuBois nails the 3 pointer, But SUNY Delhi nips SUNY Canton 77-75.

The SUNY Canton women also hosted SUNY Delhi.

In the 1st quarter, Samantha Dayter hits inside to put the Lady Roos up by 2.

Then it was Joie Culkin drilling the 3 ball: Lady Roos by 2.

Jayda Pina kisses 2 off glass inside to put SUNY Canton up 4.

Culkin comes up with the board and bucket as SUNY Canton beats SUNY Delhi 67-44

