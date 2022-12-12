Training at Fort Drum this week includes bomb drops

Fort Drum
Fort Drum(WWNY TV)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If you hear explosions or other loud noises coming from Fort Drum this week, it’s because the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing is training there.

Fort Drum officials say the aviation training is happening Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and includes heavy bomb drops.

Officials say community members can expect elevated noise levels, especially those who live or work near Range 48 in the training area.

To contact the 174th Attack Wing Public Affairs regarding a noise issue or other matter, visit http://dmna.ny.gov/community/adk_aircraft/.

