We start the week with sunshine

By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a good news, not too bad news forecast for north country weather this week.

First, the good.

The clouds clear out this morning, and we get sunshine and reasonable December temperatures - think high 20s. We get basically the same thing until the end of the week, with overnights clear and in the teens.

And the not too bad? You have probably heard by now about the big storm sweeping in from the west. By Thursday, we begin to feel it, with rain and snow possible. By Friday, change possible to likely.

So, a decent week, capped off by rain and/or snow. Not terrible for December.

Of course, the storms coming from the west could turn serious. They haven’t, so far, for us - but stay tuned.

