Your Turn: feedback on Charlton and Rondon guilty pleas

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lashanna Charlton pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court last week to manslaughter in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, Treyanna Summerville:

Finally justice for this poor innocent soul. She can rest in peace knowing the same fate won’t await her sibling.

Angie Walsh

This woman deserves to get the death penalty!

Gayle Spriggs

Social services should be held accountable as well. They had numerous reports and nothing was done.

Gina Broom

A Watertown man pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his part in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rafael Rondon faces up to 20 years in prison:

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes...Don’t mess with the feds, guy.

Ashley Roe

The ones that deserve to be in jail are the ones that are still in public office.

Gene Kuhar

A party was held in Glenfield over the weekend for Robert Ingersoll. The World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday:

Wow. What an amazing accomplishment!

Cheri Rupert

Happy Birthday, sir. Thank you for your service.

Dustin Gotham

