200 Fort Drum soldiers return home from Middle East

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - There was a late-night homecoming on Fort Drum Monday.

Two hundred 10th Mountain Division soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team hopped off the plane at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Monday night.

They spent the last several months in the Middle East supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

After checking in and handing over their weapons, the troops got to a welcome home ceremony where their loved ones were waiting and the commanding general of the division spoke.

“I have to say for this team coming back - from across the 1st Brigade, but predominantly the 3-71 Cav - they came back from a very difficult mission in the Middle East. Let’s go ahead and dismiss the troops,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson.

The troops spent time in areas like Iraq, Syria, Jordan and Kuwait.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.