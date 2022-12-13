Academic All-Star: Jorja Williams
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Jorja Williams, a senior at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Jorja is at the top of her class, a member of the National Honor Society, and plays the trombone in the concert, jazz, and marching bands.
She’s also a member of the softball team.
Jorja plans to major in biology in college and hopes to become a doctor.
