Academic All-Star: Jorja Williams

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Jorja Williams, a senior at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Jorja is at the top of her class, a member of the National Honor Society, and plays the trombone in the concert, jazz, and marching bands.

She’s also a member of the softball team.

Jorja plans to major in biology in college and hopes to become a doctor.

