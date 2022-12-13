Academic All-Star: Jorja Williams

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Jorja Williams, a senior at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Jorja is at the top of her class, a member of the National Honor Society, and plays the trombone in the concert, jazz, and marching bands.

She’s also a member of the softball team.

Jorja plans to major in biology in college and hopes to become a doctor.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana edibles and emergency room visits
Court documents: toddler ate THC candy bar while parents slept
Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of...
Fire in the Town of Rutland sends 2 to the hospital
Evan Zeller went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie in November, officials said.
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
It took several minutes for a special meeting inside Watertown City Hall chambers to proceed as...
Watertown City Council votes to approve the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Jorja Williams
Arts All-Star: Trent Miller
Arts All-Star: Trent Miller
Arts All-Star: Trent Miller
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Alyssa Fitzpatrick