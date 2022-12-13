Bruce Steven Hull, 62, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - We are saddened to announce the passing of Bruce Steven Hull of Redwood, NY. Bruce was 62 when he passed on Friday, December 9, 2022. Bruce passed away peacefully, after a short battle with Mesothelioma, surrounded by his loved ones in his beautiful home he built for he and his wife Kally.

Bruce was well-known and well-loved; he worked really hard all of his life and brought a lot of joy to others. He put a lot of pride into the work he did for others and the accomplishments of his children. Bruce was a great person that did whatever he could to help out others. You could always find Bruce working on a project, spending time with his wife, his family and friends.

Bruce is survived by his adoring wife Kally Hull, his two brothers, Fred and Jim Hull, his children, Natasha Hull from CO, Jessica Hull from NY, Brandi Trahan from NY, Shawnea Hull from NY, his son FMR Staff Sargent Kai Hull of the USMC from CA, Quinn Ayen from Redwood, NY. Bruce was also survived by his grandchildren and his many friends and family.

There will be a Celebration of Life held for Bruce beginning at 12pm on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the former Odd Fellows Lodge, 43658 NYSR-37, Redwood, NY 13679. All are welcome who wish to celebrate Bruce as there will be no services held.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

