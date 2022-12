WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will keep the region clear and chilly the next few days. Expect clear skies tonight with lows around 10.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 20′s.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with highs in the 20′s.

Expect some afternoon snow on Thursday with highs in the 30′s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.