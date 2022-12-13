Coming up: workshops at JCC

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking to learn, Jefferson Community College may have the answer for you, starting in January.

And if you’re a military spouse, you could get help paying for it.

JCC’s Director of Community Services, Joanna Habermann, brought details of three workshop programs - dealing with health care, computer maintenance and human resources - to 7 News This Morning Tuesday. Joanna also had information about a government program which helps military spouses pay for education.

For more information, she recommends you read what’s on JCC’s web site at www.sunyjeffrsonedu/workshops and then give JCC a call at 315-786-2233. Spring registration is now open, and the start of these workshops varies - some start in January, some in February, some in March.

Watch Joanna’s conversation with Makenzie Piatt and Beth Hall by clicking on the JCC picture above this post.

