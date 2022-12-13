Elaine B. Lucas, 72, formerly of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Elaine B. Lucas, 72, formerly of Hermon, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Elaine was born in Gouverneur on December 23, 1949, the daughter of the Theodore Roosevelt and Mildred Lenore (Hewlett) Blanding.

She graduated from Hermon-DeKalb School in 1967, Watertown School of Commerce in 1969. Elaine spent many weekends in Syracuse while attending Maria Regina College for Medical Records while working full time.

Elaine was employed in the Health Information Management field during her career, where she worked at Moongate in Canton, NY, E.J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur, and

Wallace Thompson/Spartanburg Regional in South Carolina until her retirement in 2020.

Elaine lived most of her life in the Hermon area, eventually moving to South Carolina and recently returning to NY.

She loved to go shopping, refinishing furniture, painting on her iPAD, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family.

A marriage to James A. Lucas ended in separation.

Elaine is survived by her children Jonathan James Lucas and his companion Stephanie Robinson, Melissa Marie Klock and her husband Morton Klock Jr., and Travis John Lucas, her sister Beryl Groszewski and her husband Ronald, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Barbara Townsend.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 15th from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with John Frary, pastor of Hermon United Methodist Church officiating and burial to follow in Hermon Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Bruce Steven Hull, 62, of Redwood
Watertown Golf Club
Watertown plans to close on golf club deal by end of year
Florence C. “Flossie” Brayton, age 94, of Edwards, NY, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022...
Florence C. “Flossie” Brayton, 94, of Edwards
Sally Canell, 85, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, December...
Sally Canell, 85, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

Nancy A. Ploof, peacefully passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at UVM in Burlington, VT,...
Nancy A. Ploof, of Winthrop
Kelly S. Cusano, age 55, of Hermon, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Kelly S. Cusano, 55, of Hermon
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg firefighter union’s win could cost city $500K
Two hundred 10th Mountain Division soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team hopped off the...
200 Fort Drum soldiers return home from Middle East
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg adopts budget with fewer job cuts, but higher taxes
Financial cuts
Funding shortfall affects money earmarked for some BOCES students