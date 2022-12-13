HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Elaine B. Lucas, 72, formerly of Hermon, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Elaine was born in Gouverneur on December 23, 1949, the daughter of the Theodore Roosevelt and Mildred Lenore (Hewlett) Blanding.

She graduated from Hermon-DeKalb School in 1967, Watertown School of Commerce in 1969. Elaine spent many weekends in Syracuse while attending Maria Regina College for Medical Records while working full time.

Elaine was employed in the Health Information Management field during her career, where she worked at Moongate in Canton, NY, E.J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur, and

Wallace Thompson/Spartanburg Regional in South Carolina until her retirement in 2020.

Elaine lived most of her life in the Hermon area, eventually moving to South Carolina and recently returning to NY.

She loved to go shopping, refinishing furniture, painting on her iPAD, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family.

A marriage to James A. Lucas ended in separation.

Elaine is survived by her children Jonathan James Lucas and his companion Stephanie Robinson, Melissa Marie Klock and her husband Morton Klock Jr., and Travis John Lucas, her sister Beryl Groszewski and her husband Ronald, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Barbara Townsend.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 15th from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with John Frary, pastor of Hermon United Methodist Church officiating and burial to follow in Hermon Cemetery.

