Florence C. “Flossie” Brayton, 94, of Edwards

Florence C. "Flossie" Brayton, age 94, of Edwards, NY, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Legacy K, to be with her husband, Tom, of 73 years.

Florence was born on January 8, 1928 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Harry and Florence (Simmons) McCullouch. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1946. She married Thomas W. Brayton on August 25, 1946 at the church in Fine, NY. Tom passed away on October 6, 2019.

Flossie was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for neighborhood children, loved to knit, make quilts, do ceramics, leather work, make wedding cakes and was a Girl Scout leader for years.

Surviving are her two daughters and their husbands, Lucinda and Dehl Wolfers of Canon City, CO and Margo and Brent J. Wood, of Summerfield, FL. She is also survived by four grandchildren and their spouses, Jody and Stacy Wood of Hillsborough, NC, Mark Gore of Carrollton, TX, Tommie Ann Wood Hardin and Jason Hardin of Livingston, TX and Jared Wood; eight great grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters.

Flossie is predeceased by her husband, Thomas, a brother, Frederick McCullouch, a sister, Esther Petrie, a niece Charlotte McConnell and a great grandson, Ryker Chase Wood.

As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. She will be interred next to her husband, Tom at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be made in Florence’s memory to the Edwards Lions Club or to the Legacy K Elderly Care Home in Hermon, NY.

