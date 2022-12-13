Funding shortfall affects money earmarked for some BOCES students

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A shortfall in federal funding means some BOCES students in Jefferson County won’t get money they were counting on for classes next year.

The WorkPlace sent a letter to 17 students who are currently enrolled in different BOCES programs.

According to the letter, there’s a change in the process for classroom training grants for the spring semester.

The WorkPlace says it won’t be able to cover the cost of books and fees for those 17 students.

In addition, the amount it will be able to pay toward the students’ tuition expenses will be capped at $3,000.

The WorkPlace Director Cheryl Mayforth says the change is due to federal funding coming in lower than expected.

“This is an unfortunate incident that we put too many people in, but when you look at the number of people that have been to training programs, there are people in these training programs that do not qualify and they are having to take out major loans,” she said.

Mayforth says this issue will affect students during the spring semester and hopes funding will be back to normal for the fall 2023 semester.

