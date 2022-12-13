Hark, Glad Tidings Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Hark, Glad Tidings! Watertown Musica Viva Saturday, December 17 @ 3 PM

Watertown Musica Viva, which has captivated audiences for the last 12 years with a wide-ranging repertoire spanning all musical periods, will perform a concert of a cappella and accompanied Christmas music sure to get you in the holiday spirit. This year’s concert features many of our most-beloved Christmas carols, both sacred and secular. This independent chamber choir formed in 2010 comprises professional-level singers from many different walks of life. A festive reception with traditional wassail and hors d’oeuvres will follow this performance.

