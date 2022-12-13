Hark, Glad Tidings Concert

Saturday, December 17 3:00 pm - Trinity Church
Holiday Concert, December 17
Holiday Concert, December 17(Trinity Concert Series)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Hark, Glad Tidings! Watertown Musica Viva Saturday, December 17 @ 3 PM

Watertown Musica Viva, which has captivated audiences for the last 12 years with a wide-ranging repertoire spanning all musical periods, will perform a concert of a cappella and accompanied Christmas music sure to get you in the holiday spirit. This year’s concert features many of our most-beloved Christmas carols, both sacred and secular. This independent chamber choir formed in 2010 comprises professional-level singers from many different walks of life. A festive reception with traditional wassail and hors d’oeuvres will follow this performance.

GET TICKETS

Watertown Musica Viva performs “Shenandoah” - arr. James Erb

Click below to view the 2022-2023 season video highlighting some of this season’s performances!

