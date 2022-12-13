Kelly S. Cusano, 55, of Hermon

Kelly S. Cusano, age 55, of Hermon, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Kelly S. Cusano, age 55, of Hermon, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9, 2022.

There will be calling hours for Kelly on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home in Edwards. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, December 17th at 2E’s Bar and Grill in Edwards beginning at noon. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Kelly was born on March 20, 1967 in Flint, MI to John Shields and Sue Bonnel. She graduated from Canton Central School in 1986 and then went on to SUNY Geneseo and then received her Masters Degree at Potsdam. A marriage to Bill Stone ended in divorce. She married Michael Cusano on December 31, 2013.

Kelly started out teaching at Heuvelton Central School and Gouverneur Central School for a few years, before teaching at Edwards-Knox Central School, where she taught middle school and high school math for 25 years.

Kelly was a passionate teacher who was always looking for new and innovative ways to educate her students. She was a member of the New York State Teachers Union and was in the New York State Master Teacher’s Program for four years. Kelly enjoyed riding jumper horses. She loved riding her motorcycle, skiing, working on her land and designing her home, running, snowshoeing, boating and being out on Trout Lake, going to brewery’s, listening to a podcast, live music wherever she could find some, walking in the woods or sitting by a campfire. Kelly was always eager to learn new things and always up for any adventure.

Surviving is her husband, Michael; her mother, Sue Bonnel; a son, Jeffrey Stone; a daughter, Kate and Joe Moran; a step daughter, Jordyn Curtin; a sister, Lan Norton (James); four brothers, Michael and Laurie Shields, Richard and Julianna Shields, James and Linda Shields and Rob Shields; the light of her life, her grandson Joey Moran and several nieces and nephews.

Kelly is predeceased by her father, John Shields, who passed away in 2018.

Donations may be made in Kelly’s memory to the Kelly Cusano Memorial Scholarship, c/o Gary Hammond, 470 County Route 19, Hermon, NY 13652.

