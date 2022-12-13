Massena woman arrested in Thanksgiving assault case

TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Massena woman has been charged in connection with an assault on Thanksgiving.

State police arrested Micheline Cogdill on Monday on counts of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

According to troopers, Cogdill pushed and punched another person and then kicked the alleged victim while he or she was on the ground.

It happened outdoors on Daly Road in the town of Massena at around 7:40 p.m. on November 24.

The alleged victim was treated at Massena Hospital and later released, police said.

Cogdill was issued a ticket to appear in Massena Town Court later this month.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.