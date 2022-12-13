Morning interview: wreaths for veterans

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday will mark the sixth year volunteers have placed wreaths on the tombstone of veterans buried at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery.

This year, they expect to place more than 500 wreaths.

“There’s a lot of gravestones that are unknown. And those soldiers have never been given any sort of recognition. We just wanted to pay tribute,” organizer Jamie Mendelson said on 7 News This Morning Tuesday.

The event starts at 11 AM at the military cemetery, on Dodge Avenue. Donations are being accepted on Vemo - @WreathsForVeterans.

Watch Beth Hall’s conversation with Jamie and Brandy Mendelson by clicking on the picture above this note.

