Nancy A. Ploof, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Nancy A. Ploof, peacefully passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at UVM in Burlington, VT, surrounded by loved ones.

On December 7, 1951, she was born in Lake Placid, the daughter of the late Bernard J. and Catherine (Madden) Bola. She graduated from Saranac Lake Central School in 1969 and earned her RN degree. Nancy worked in critical care at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, at the prison in Malone, and the Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, until her retirement.

She married James D. “Jimmy” Ploof on June 26, 2000, in Plattsburgh. They shared a blessed union for over 22 years until Jimmy passed away on September 9, 2022. Nancy loved to spend time with family and friends and great pleasure in baking and cooking for them. She spent time traveling to Alabama in the winters with Jim. She attended the New Testament Church in Massena and had many friends there. She was truly a blessing to all that knew her.

Nancy is survived by her son, Mark and Debbie LaClair of House Springs, Missouri; step-children, Michael and Lisa Ploof of Potsdam, Sherri and Brad Arquiett of Winthrop and LaRae Ploof; one brother James and Jayne Bola ; 10 grandchildren, Nathan and Rachel Arquiett, Tanner and Gabby Phippen, Alex and Ashley Ploof, Chantelle and Austin Smith, Austin Arquiett, Hunter Ploof, Cameron Sharlow, Teegan and Matthew LeClair, Brandyn and Austie Gerome, Mara and Logan DeCarr; Great Grandchildren, Ivy, Tripp, Liam, Alexander, Lily, Amaya, Grayson, Remy, Isla, Ari, Jagger, Saydee, Ryder, Levi, and Arabella.

Her family will receive friends at the New Testament Church on Friday, December 16th from 3 to 6 pm, with Nancy’s funeral service to commence at 6 pm. She will be buried with her husband, Jimmy, at Winthrop Cemetery in the spring.

Donations in her memory can be made to Tri Town Rescue Squad, West Stockholm Fire Department or New Testament Church.

Memories can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

