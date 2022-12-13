New poll: Hochul unfavorable rating hits new high

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul’s unfavorability rating among New York voters has hit a new high, according to a just released poll from Siena College.

According to the poll, 43 percent of voters have an unfavorable view of the governor, who just won election to a full term in office.

“Hochul has a chance to hit the ‘reset’ button and try and reintroduce herself to voters outside of a messy midterm transition and a fiercely fought election,” Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg said.

“Certainly, political friends and foes alike will be watching to see if Hochul tries to reset in her upcoming inaugural address and State of the State and budget messages,” he said.

Lee Zeldin, the Republican Hochul beat, scored his best-ever favorability rating in the Siena poll, 46 percent.

Crime and the cost of living were the two biggest issues for every voter, be they Republican or Democrat.

“Voters can’t say it clearly enough. They’ve said crime is a serious problem for a year; they see it as a serious problem now; they don’t think Hochul has made progress on making communities safer; and, they want their elected officials to address it as a top priority in 2023,” Greenberg said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.