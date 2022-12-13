New poll: Hochul unfavorable rating hits new high

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to supporters during her election night party, Tuesday, Nov....
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to supporters during her election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul’s unfavorability rating among New York voters has hit a new high, according to a just released poll from Siena College.

According to the poll, 43 percent of voters have an unfavorable view of the governor, who just won election to a full term in office.

“Hochul has a chance to hit the ‘reset’ button and try and reintroduce herself to voters outside of a messy midterm transition and a fiercely fought election,” Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg said.

“Certainly, political friends and foes alike will be watching to see if Hochul tries to reset in her upcoming inaugural address and State of the State and budget messages,” he said.

Lee Zeldin, the Republican Hochul beat, scored his best-ever favorability rating in the Siena poll, 46 percent.

Crime and the cost of living were the two biggest issues for every voter, be they Republican or Democrat.

“Voters can’t say it clearly enough. They’ve said crime is a serious problem for a year; they see it as a serious problem now; they don’t think Hochul has made progress on making communities safer; and, they want their elected officials to address it as a top priority in 2023,” Greenberg said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana edibles and emergency room visits
Court documents: toddler ate THC candy bar while parents slept
Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of...
Fire in the Town of Rutland sends 2 to the hospital
Evan Zeller went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie in November, officials said.
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
Wet and slippery road conditions sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Slippery conditions send 1 to the hospital in the Town of Champion

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Tuesday’s weather: what we know
It took several minutes for a special meeting inside Watertown City Hall chambers to proceed as...
Watertown City Council votes to approve the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on Charlton and Rondon guilty pleas
WWNY Supporting first responders’ mental health