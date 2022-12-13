Ogdensburg adopts budget with fewer job cuts, but higher taxes

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s newly-adopted budget will cut 5 positions. That’s half the jobs that were on the chopping block in November.

City council agreed to the spending plan Monday night.

Three cuts will be made in the police department, including in dispatching.

Two other positions will be cut in city hall.

Property taxes will go up by a little more than 4 percent, setting the tax rate at $16.59 per $1,000 of assessed value.

