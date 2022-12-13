Police: Norfolk man arrested after fight over household chores

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A fight over household chores ended with the arrest of a 36-year-old Norfolk man.

That’s according to state police, who were called to a home on State Highway 56 in the town of Norfolk Sunday evening.

Troopers charged Charlie S. Sipos with criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment, physical contact.

Troopers said Sipos and his alleged victim were involved in an argument regarding chores.

According to police, Sipos put his forearm around the person’s neck, causing them to be unable to breathe.

Troopers said the alleged victim was able to get away.

Sipos was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and released to probation supervision.

