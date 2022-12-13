Sally Canell, 85, of Gouverneur

Sally Canell, 85, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, December 11, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Sally Canell, 85, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Sally Gardner Thomas was born on October 27, 1937 to Perley and Harriet (Gardner) Thomas.

Sally lived her entire life in the home in which she was born and grew up, married, and raised her family.

She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1955.

Sally worked in both movie theaters as a teen and later worked at Mabel Fuller’s Dairy Treat. She also worked as a cafeteria monitor at West Side School where her two younger children attended. Sally’s favorite job was really more of a joy than a job, as she cared for her own five children and then provided day care for dozens of babies and young children over the years. She was happiest with a baby in her arms to love and care for.

Sally married Ronald Canell, her high school sweetheart on March 2, 1957 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Gouverneur.

Together they raised five children. Survivors include Crystal Schneider of Liverpool, Cynthia (Scott) Barton of Cobleskill, Clark (Colleen) Canell of Gouverneur, Casey (Stacy) Canell of Gouverneur, and a sister in-law Bonnie Rotundo of Shallotte, NC. Sally has 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many longtime friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, a retired construction union laborer, as well as her parents, a brother Glendon Thomas, a sister Betty Thomas Murphy, a son Robert Canell, and a son in law Dennis Schneider.

Sally enjoyed summers at her camps on Star Lake as well as outdoor sports, hunting, fishing, and gardening with her husband and children. In her later life, Sally enjoyed family vacations, Recreation Center Senior Citizen Programs, and needle work. Sally was an avid fan of the New York and Syracuse Mets, SU basketball and football, along with any sports or events her children or grandchildren participate in.

Per Sally’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. Internment will be in the Spring at Riverside Cemetery at the family’s convenience. Sally and her family would like to thank Gouverneur Rescue Squad members, Gouverneur Emergency Room Staff, doctors, and nurses for their exceptional care.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Gouverneur Rescue Squad, The Village of Gouverneur Recreation Center, or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

