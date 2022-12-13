Tomorrow’s Health: what causes binge eating?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New research finds that trauma early in life may lead to a binge eating disorder later.

The study - from Virginia Tech - finds early neglect or abuse may physically change the brain to alter the pathway that normally tells a person to stop eating.

Nearly three percent of Americans suffer from a binge eating disorder - and more than eight in ten survived childhood trauma.

Also...

Having chemotherapy before surgery may be the best option for people with pancreatic cancer.

A new study from the United Kingdom found that receiving chemo first significantly improved one year survival rates.

Survival was as high as 84 perrcent for patients who had treatment first, compared to less than 40 percent for people who started with surgery.

And...

Too much screen time may be linked to obsessive-compulsive disorder in pre-teens, according to a new study published in the “Journal of Adolescent Health.”

Researchers found that the odds of pre-teens developing the disorder over a two year period increased by 13 percent for every hour they played video games, and 11 percent for every hour they watched videos.

Study authors say ads and targeted algorithms make the problem even worse, and note that screen addictions can cause young people to lose control of their own behavior.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.