Tuesday sports: St. Lawrence Central, Canton win in hoops

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton and St. Lawrence Central both scored wins Monday - in boys’ basketball, St. Lawrence Central beat Parishville-Hopkinton 68-31. and in girls’ basketball, Canton edged Malone, 46-44.

We have video from both games. Click on the picture to watch.

High school basketball

South Jefferson 66, Beaver River 48

Indian River 70, Mexico 45

General Brown 82, Watertown 67

Massena 73, Salmon River 42

Malone 49, Canton 46

Chateaugay 57, Colton Pierrepont 30

Brushton Moira 55, St. Regis Falls 30

Harrisville, Norwood Norfolk postponed

Hermon Dekalb 62, Morristown 45

High school volleyball

Thousand Islands 3, Carthage 2

Lowville 3, South Jefferson 1

Sandy Creek 3, General Brown 0

Old Forge 3, South Lewis 0

High school wrestling

General Brown 44, Beaver River 15

High school swimming - boys

South Jefferson 57, Lowville 44

High school hockey - boys

Salmon River 13, Tupper Lake 1

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.