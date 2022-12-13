Tuesday sports: St. Lawrence Central, Canton win in hoops

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton and St. Lawrence Central both scored wins Monday - in boys’ basketball, St. Lawrence Central beat Parishville-Hopkinton 68-31. and in girls’ basketball, Canton edged Malone, 46-44.

We have video from both games. Click on the picture to watch.

High school basketball

South Jefferson 66, Beaver River 48

Indian River 70, Mexico 45

General Brown 82, Watertown 67

Massena 73, Salmon River 42

Malone 49, Canton 46

Chateaugay 57, Colton Pierrepont 30

Brushton Moira 55, St. Regis Falls 30

Harrisville, Norwood Norfolk postponed

Hermon Dekalb 62, Morristown 45

High school volleyball

Thousand Islands 3, Carthage 2

Lowville 3, South Jefferson 1

Sandy Creek 3, General Brown 0

Old Forge 3, South Lewis 0

High school wrestling

General Brown 44, Beaver River 15

High school swimming - boys

South Jefferson 57, Lowville 44

High school hockey - boys

Salmon River 13, Tupper Lake 1

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana edibles and emergency room visits
Court documents: toddler ate THC candy bar while parents slept
Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of...
Fire in the Town of Rutland sends 2 to the hospital
Evan Zeller went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie in November, officials said.
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
Wet and slippery road conditions sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Slippery conditions send 1 to the hospital in the Town of Champion

Latest News

File picture from 2021 of wreaths at Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery.
Morning interview: wreaths for veterans
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to supporters during her election night party, Tuesday, Nov....
New poll: Hochul unfavorable rating hits new high
Wake Up Weather
Tuesday’s weather: what we know
It took several minutes for a special meeting inside Watertown City Hall chambers to proceed as...
Watertown City Council votes to approve the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club