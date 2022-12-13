Tuesday sports: St. Lawrence Central, Canton win in hoops
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton and St. Lawrence Central both scored wins Monday - in boys’ basketball, St. Lawrence Central beat Parishville-Hopkinton 68-31. and in girls’ basketball, Canton edged Malone, 46-44.
We have video from both games. Click on the picture to watch.
High school basketball
South Jefferson 66, Beaver River 48
Indian River 70, Mexico 45
General Brown 82, Watertown 67
Massena 73, Salmon River 42
Malone 49, Canton 46
Chateaugay 57, Colton Pierrepont 30
Brushton Moira 55, St. Regis Falls 30
Harrisville, Norwood Norfolk postponed
Hermon Dekalb 62, Morristown 45
High school volleyball
Thousand Islands 3, Carthage 2
Lowville 3, South Jefferson 1
Sandy Creek 3, General Brown 0
Old Forge 3, South Lewis 0
High school wrestling
General Brown 44, Beaver River 15
High school swimming - boys
South Jefferson 57, Lowville 44
High school hockey - boys
Salmon River 13, Tupper Lake 1
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.