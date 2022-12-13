Tuesday’s weather: what we know

Wake Up Weather
Wake Up Weather(WWNY)
By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Good morning! If you’re an early riser, you’re waking up to cold temperatures.

At 5:45 AM, it was 2 degrees in Watertown, 7 degrees in Lowville, 5 degrees in Massena.

We’re headed into the mid-20s today, in what’s the middle day of three days of relatively calm, dry weather.

The overnight low tonight is forecast to be in the teens.

The real question is - what happens starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend?

We get rain, and snow, and maybe some of the in-between stuff like sleet, though the timing and how much is still unclear. Those of us in Jefferson and Lewis counties catch precipitation starting Thursday, which becomes lake effect for the weekend.

Further north, it’s not lake effect, but you still get snow and/or rain beginning Thursday.

So far, no watches or warnings, so this does not look like a major event.

WE will know more by late today, and Wednesday. Keep watching for updates.

