WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Mainly clear skies will keep the area chilly tonight. Expect some flurries over the Adirondacks tonight with lows in the teens.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs near 30.

A mix of rain and snow is expected Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 30′s.

Accumulating snow is likely on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.