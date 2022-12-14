Child injured in truck-bus collision

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A child was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus this morning.

A black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck crashed into an Indian River Central school bus around 6:30 this morning at the crosses of County Route 32 and State Route 342 in the Town of Pamelia.

The driver of the pickup truck and a child who was on the school bus at the time suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment.

There were only a few students on the bus at the time of the crash, and all of them were transferred to a different bus.

Officials say the driver of the truck was at fault in the crash after failing to stop at a stop sign, and was ticketed at the scene.

The truck damaged in Wednesday morning's accident in the Town of Pamelia. A school bus was struck and a child suffered minor injuries. (Source: Emily Griffin/WWNY)

