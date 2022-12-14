Edwards-Knox voters say yes to two projects

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Edwards-Knox Central School District residents voted to approve two school projects Tuesday.

The first was for $6.8 million for a variety of repairs and improvements, ranging from new floors for classrooms, to athletic field upgrades, to new sidewalks. Most of the project will be paid for with state money. (Complete list at the bottom of this story.) The remainder will be from the school district’s savings, so the project is not expected to raise taxes.

84 people voted yes; 36 voted no.

The second project, $750,000 to construct outdoor toilet rooms with a concession stand and an outdoor classroom area near the school’s playing fields. will be paid for by district taxpayers.

Taxes will go up by about $19 per year for a home with an assessed value of $100,000 and basic STAR.

71 people voted yes; 45 voted no.

“We would like to thank the Edwards-Knox community for their continued support of our school district,” said Superintendent Erin E. Woods said in a statement. “The Board of Education and our administrative team are excited to move forward with these projects to further enhance the learning environment at Edwards-Knox Central School.”

What’s included in the first project:

PreK-12 Building

Reconstruct sidewalk at main entrance and east lot

Athletic field upgrades

Construct bleachers

Construct dugouts at baseball and softball fields

Construct canopies at secondary entrances

EPDM roof replacement

Renovate library office for School Resource Deputy

Convert middle school restroom to individual toilet rooms

Construct public toilet rooms at the main gymnasium and ES gymnasium

Replace wall tile in kitchen and dish area

Replace window roller shades in all classrooms

Replace flooring in all classrooms

Replace all drinking fountains with bottle fillers

HVAC upgrades to improve indoor air quality

Bus Garage

Replace exterior trench drain and reconstruct asphalt

Replace fuel tanks and fuel delivery system for bus garage

