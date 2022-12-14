Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers

MADRID, New York (WWNY) -This summer, Madrid will be the go-to spot for lovers of Allis Chalmers tractors.

That would include Alan Garrand, former president of the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum. He’s been collecting Allis Chalmers tractors for 40 years.

They have more than a few: “Today, my wife and I have over 40 tractors,” he said.

And he’s not alone. There’s a huge community of Allis-Chalmers enthusiasts who convene twice a year in a “Gathering of the Orange,” named for the tractor’s signature color.

“Every year they have one is the west coast, one in the east coast, and we’re very fortunate to have one in the north east, that hasn’t happened ever before,” Alan said.

This summer, Madrid gets to host the gathering at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum. The weekend-long event brings in a crowd of 30,000 people.

It’s a big family affair, they look forward to it every year. It’s not just a tractor, it’s a camaraderie we get between all the people,” Alan said.

The museum has been hoping to host the event for ten years. Not only does it have Allis-Chalmers tractors, it has all kinds of antique tractors and equipment. There’s a fully functioning civil-war fort, general store, gas station, schoolhouse, print shop, cobbler shop, blacksmith shop, granary, church and log cabin. There’s also saw and shingle mills, fiber barns and spaces to do tractor pulls, games and demonstrations.

“Well agriculture is still the primary industry in northern New York and these people that come are primarily in agriculture, they’re really looking forward to coming here. I hope the north country responds and we get a good turnout here,” Alan said.

The gathering is set for June 9 - 11.

