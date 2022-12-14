Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers

By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID, New York (WWNY) -This summer, Madrid will be the go-to spot for lovers of Allis Chalmers tractors.

That would include Alan Garrand, former president of the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum. He’s been collecting Allis Chalmers tractors for 40 years.

They have more than a few: “Today, my wife and I have over 40 tractors,” he said.

And he’s not alone. There’s a huge community of Allis-Chalmers enthusiasts who convene twice a year in a “Gathering of the Orange,” named for the tractor’s signature color.

“Every year they have one is the west coast, one in the east coast, and we’re very fortunate to have one in the north east, that hasn’t happened ever before,” Alan said.

This summer, Madrid gets to host the gathering at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum. The weekend-long event brings in a crowd of 30,000 people.

It’s a big family affair, they look forward to it every year. It’s not just a tractor, it’s a camaraderie we get between all the people,” Alan said.

The museum has been hoping to host the event for ten years. Not only does it have Allis-Chalmers tractors, it has all kinds of antique tractors and equipment. There’s a fully functioning civil-war fort, general store, gas station, schoolhouse, print shop, cobbler shop, blacksmith shop, granary, church and log cabin. There’s also saw and shingle mills, fiber barns and spaces to do tractor pulls, games and demonstrations.

“Well agriculture is still the primary industry in northern New York and these people that come are primarily in agriculture, they’re really looking forward to coming here. I hope the north country responds and we get a good turnout here,” Alan said.

The gathering is set for June 9 - 11.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Norfolk man arrested after fight over household chores
Massena woman arrested in Thanksgiving assault case
Marijuana edibles and emergency room visits
Court documents: toddler ate THC candy bar while parents slept
It took several minutes for a special meeting inside Watertown City Hall chambers to proceed as...
Watertown City Council votes to approve the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club
Wake Up Weather
Tuesday’s weather: what we know

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Wednesday’s weather: storm watch posted
WWNY New poll: Hochul unfavorable rating hits new high
WWNY Funding shortfall affects money earmarked for some BOCES students
WWNY Ogdensburg firefighter union’s win could cost city $500K