High school hockey: IHC, OFA win
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Immaculate Heart and Ogdensburg Free Academy both took victories in boys hockey Tuesday.
IHC beat Cicero-North Syracuse 6-3. Jayden Romig led the way with a hat trick.
Ogdensburg shut out Malone 6-0.
We have video from both games - watch by clicking on the picture above this post.
High school hockey - girls
Malone 11, Saranac-Lake Placid 1
High school basketball - boys
Thousand Islands 39, IHC 38
Sandy Creek 64, Lyme 35
High school basketball - girls
Lafargeville 62, South Lewis 26
Lowville 32, Carthage 28
Copenhagen 57, Belleville Henderson 40
General Brown 75, IHC 33
Massena 62, Salmon River 18
Chateaugay 47, Colton Pierrepont 14
High school volleyball
Beaver River 3, Indian River 0
High school wrestling
Canton 51, OFA 23
Indian RIver 35, Lowville 27
South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 46, South Lewis 27
High school swimming
Gouverneur 36, Canton 22
Indian River 59, Canton 18
Indian RIver 57, Gouverneur 18
Watertown 134, Carthage 34
