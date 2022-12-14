High school hockey: IHC, OFA win

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Immaculate Heart and Ogdensburg Free Academy both took victories in boys hockey Tuesday.

IHC beat Cicero-North Syracuse 6-3. Jayden Romig led the way with a hat trick.

Ogdensburg shut out Malone 6-0.

We have video from both games - watch by clicking on the picture above this post.

High school hockey - girls

Malone 11, Saranac-Lake Placid 1

High school basketball - boys

Thousand Islands 39, IHC 38

Sandy Creek 64, Lyme 35

High school basketball - girls

Lafargeville 62, South Lewis 26

Lowville 32, Carthage 28

Copenhagen 57, Belleville Henderson 40

General Brown 75, IHC 33

Massena 62, Salmon River 18

Chateaugay 47, Colton Pierrepont 14

High school volleyball

Beaver River 3, Indian River 0

High school wrestling

Canton 51, OFA 23

Indian RIver 35, Lowville 27

South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 46, South Lewis 27

High school swimming

Gouverneur 36, Canton 22

Indian River 59, Canton 18

Indian RIver 57, Gouverneur 18

Watertown 134, Carthage 34

