Holiday bowling party for single parents planned at Fort Drum
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A holiday bowling party for single parents will take place on Fort Drum this weekend.
The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers group will host the event Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pine Plains Bowling Center.
It’s a chance for single parents to bring their children to the bowling center for a free night of fun.
Pre-registration is needed before the end of the day Thursday.
Call 315-772-7807 for more information.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.