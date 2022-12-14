Holiday bowling party for single parents planned at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A holiday bowling party for single parents will take place on Fort Drum this weekend.

The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers group will host the event Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pine Plains Bowling Center.

It’s a chance for single parents to bring their children to the bowling center for a free night of fun.

Pre-registration is needed before the end of the day Thursday.

Call 315-772-7807 for more information.

