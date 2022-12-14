Ladies Auxiliary of Italian-American Club celebrates 80th

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a night to celebrate for the ladies auxiliary at the Watertown Italian American Club.

With a dinner and some wine they celebrated the auxiliary’s 80th anniversary on Tuesday night.

The peak of the night was a ceremony honoring lifetime members ... women who have been part of the club for more than 30 years.

One woman we spoke with says it’s important to pass on Italian heritage to the next generation.

“Well, the culture continues and I think it’s because of women, because women are really moving along fast, and they’re carrying it on for the kids,” said lifetime member Toni Scordo.

The bonds among the women of the club run deep.

“Our parents grew up here, my parents, grandparents came from Italy came here, these women were the same kind, they came here to gather, to become a sisterhood,” said Lisa Jeschawitz, IAC Ladies Auxillary President.

The auxiliary says anyone is welcome to join the club.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.