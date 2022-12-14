Peck takes jabs at Jefferson County treasurer as he runs for her seat

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Town of Champion Supervisor Brian Peck has announced his run for Jefferson County treasurer.

The 4-year seat, currently held by Karen Christie, is up for election next year.

In his announcement, Peck took direct jabs at Christie and her oversight of the office.

“The Jefferson County treasurer’s office has violated the public’s trust by its lax oversight of the public’s money,” he said.

Peck mentioned one particular incident earlier this year where 47-year-old Carri Paige, an employee at the treasurer’s office, was charged with third-degree grand larceny after allegedly stealing more than $11,000 in taxpayer money.

We reached out to Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills to see where the Paige case currently stands but we did not hear back.

Along with trust, Peck says, in his run, he wants more transparency and technology.

7 News reached out to Christie for comment.

“As I don’t know what he was referring to in his transparency or technology comments, I really can’t respond,” she said in an email. “I assume once his campaign is in full swing, he will fill in the public. I have no comment on whether I will run against him or not.”

Peck says he will seek to run on the Republican and Conservative lines.

