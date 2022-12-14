Trade school remains closed after fire

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Dec. 14, 2022
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Northwest Career & Technical Education Center in Ogdensburg is closed Wednesday for a deep cleaning after a fire.

Principal Kyle DiTullio posted a statement on the center’s Facebook page Tuesday.

He wrote that a table saw caught fire in the Natural Resources Management Area at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Students and staff were evacuated while the Ogdensburg police and fire departments responded to the alarm.

The evacuees were then taken to Kennedy Elementary School to get them out of the cold.

Afternoon classes were canceled and students were picked up by bus to go back to their regular schools.

“While there was little to no damage, we do want to ensure the air quality is safe and will not cause harm,” said DiTullio.

He said keeping the school closed Wednesday will allow crews to perform a deep cleaning and test air quality.

It’s unclear if the center will reopen Thursday.

