Wednesday’s weather: storm watch posted

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As promised, we know more today about the snowy weather promised for the end of the week.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm watch for all three north country counties. For Jefferson and Lewis counties, it starts at 10 AM Thursday and runs through 10 PM Friday. In. St. Lawrence County, it starts at 10 PM Thursday and lasts until 10 AM Saturday.

What does it mean? By and large, two to four inches of snow in Jefferson and Lewis counties, a little more up north - but if you’re in one of the most affected areas, up to nine inches. We could also see a little rain or sleet mixed in, early on.

And the snow will be heavy and wet, hard to shovel.

As for today and tonight, we finish up three days of quiet weather - sunny and mid-20s dayside, clear and in the teens tonight.

Looking ahead to the weekend, snow is forecast - Saturday is the more likely of the two days. It’s lake effect, and the Weather Service says so far, it looks like Watertown will avoid getting the worst of it. The good news is, the Tug Hill may see significant snow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.