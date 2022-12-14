Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected

Winter Storm Warning(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.

It goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and continues through 10 p.m. Friday.

The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour are possible.

