Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.

It goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and continues through 10 p.m. Friday.

The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour are possible.

