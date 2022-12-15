Auditions!

January 18 and 19, 2023
Auditions - The Curious Savage
Auditions - The Curious Savage(Carthage Little Theatre)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Carthage Little Theatre is holding auditions for The Curious Savage, a three-act comedy by John Patrick, on January 18th & 19th at 6:00pm at the United Community Church located at 112 N School St, Carthage, NY 13619.

This is a cold reading audition, meaning hopefuls do not need to prepare a monologue as they will read directly from the script.

There are roles for 6 females and 5 males of varying ages.

Show dates are April 21, 22 & 23, 2023.

This production will be directed by Becky Vary.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected
Wake Up Weather
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
The scene of a school bus - truck collision in the Town of Pamelia Wednesday morning.
Child injured in truck-bus collision
Black River
State: Watertown sent 8 million gallons of sewage, rainwater into Black River last month
Allis Chalmers tractors. A gathering of tractor enthusiasts will be held this summer in St....
Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers

Latest News

Thousand Islands Central School District
Voting underway for T.I. school district’s $23M capital project
Exercise graphic.
Fitness with Jamie: an inexpensive workout tool
Clayton Opera House
Watch: coming up at the Clayton Opera House
High school basketball graphic
Thursday sports: Watertown takes win in OT