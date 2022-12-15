WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Carthage Little Theatre is holding auditions for The Curious Savage, a three-act comedy by John Patrick, on January 18th & 19th at 6:00pm at the United Community Church located at 112 N School St, Carthage, NY 13619.

This is a cold reading audition, meaning hopefuls do not need to prepare a monologue as they will read directly from the script.

There are roles for 6 females and 5 males of varying ages.

Show dates are April 21, 22 & 23, 2023.

This production will be directed by Becky Vary.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.