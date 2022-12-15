Celebration of life for Douglas J. Jones

Douglas J. Jones passed away October 17, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life will be held in Honor of Douglas J. Jones on January 28, 2023 at 1:00PM at Doug’s Tavern in Heuvelton, NY.

On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.

Doug is survived by his long-time companion, Jen Kohms, Virginia; his son and future daughter-in-law, Philip Jones and Audrey Huang, New Jersey; brother and sister-in-law, David and Glenda Jones, Ogdensburg; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel Jones and Elizabeth Madlin, Ogdensburg; brother, Donald Jones, Ogdensburg; daughter-in-law, Nikki Jones, Tennessee; three grandchildren: Morgan, Emily and Avery Jones, Tennessee; his special adopted daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Nicholas Burrafato, Virginia; his former wife and forever friend, Maria Lourdes Quijano, New York; special nieces Brandi Jones-Mee, Lyndsey Jones and Melissa Jones-Fobare; special nephews Ryan, Justin and Michael Jones; several great nieces and great nephews all of whom adored him.

Doug was predeceased by his parents, Shirley and Truman Jones; his eldest son, Douglas E. Jones, also predeceased him on July 2, 2020.

Doug was born in Ogdensburg to Truman and Shirley (Spooner) Jones on November 9, 1961; he grew up in the area and attended Ogdensburg City schools prior to beginning his work life at the family business, Jones Service Station in Heuvelton. He worked alongside his father and brothers for several years before setting out on his own to build a life in New York City and began work at the Wiz electronics store in Manhattan; he eventually settled in New Jersey to raise his family and worked as a warehouse manager for Escada for 13 years leaving when his North Country roots called him home. After persuasion, persistence and becoming known as “the Guy”, he was offered a position as warehouse supervisor at Strader-Ferris International where he has worked devotedly over the past 14 years being a key member of their team. The family cannot express enough gratitude to Strader-Ferris for the support and caring they have offered Doug throughout his illness. It was truly amazing.

Donations may be made in Doug’s name to a charity of one’s choice. A suggestion in keeping with a Springsteen concert tradition would be to donate to your local food pantry.

The family would like to thank Doug’s medical care providers both in Ogdensburg and in Nashville, TN where he received treatment; we would also like to thank Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley for their wonderful care during his last days and the many people who sent cards, said prayers, and sent well wishes throughout this difficult time. You are all in our hearts.

