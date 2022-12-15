Christmas trees more expensive this year

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Like just about everything else, Christmas tree costs have gone up.

One north country grower says she’s battling high gas and labor prices. Even the netting that goes around the tree to transport it has doubled in price.

Still, though, people are picking that perfect tree.

“This tree obviously doesn’t have any dead branches on the back or bottom, makes kids happy. That’s what makes the perfect Christmas tree to be honest,” said Chris Jones, shopping for a tree.

Depending on if you choose and cut or buy it right off the lot, trees range between $50 and $120 - more expensive than last year.

“I try to keep them down but, with the expense of everything it’s crazy,” said Shari Simmons, Simmons Farm owner.

A Real Christmas Tree Board survey says most wholesale tree growers have increased their prices between 5 to 15 percent over 2021.

Simmons says usually customers understand if the price is a little higher.

“We have a lot of people that come and that will be, like, I don’t care if we scrimp and save the rest of the year, when it comes to Christmas we’re going to have a nice Christmas,” she said.

Customers agree that there’s nothing like having a real tree.

“It’s a lot of time and dedication, but the memories in the smell bringing one into the home, and then when it leaves, it actually makes the home feel like Christmas having the smell,” said Amanda Zapotosky, shopping for a tree.

Although sometimes it may cost more to get a real Christmas tree, some say the memories are worth every penny.

