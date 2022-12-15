Christopher Thomas Ash, 39, of Norfolk

Christopher Thomas Ash, 39, of South Main Street, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his home. (Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Thomas Ash, 39, of South Main Street, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his home.

Chris was born on August 22, 1983 in Massena the son of Edward R. and Brenda (Love) Ash. Chris was currently a cook at Café 56. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children who meant the world to him.

Chris is survived by his children, Jaden, Angela, Hailey, and Landon Ash, all of Massena; his parents, Ed and Brenda Ash of Norfolk; his sisters, Rhonda and Richard Phippen of Potsdam; Ashley Ash of Winthrop; his brother, Bruce and Dawn Love of Norfolk; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Chris was predeceased by his brother, Edward R. Ash, Jr. on March 8, 2020; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Lenore Love and his paternal grandparents, Rufus and Elizabeth “Ann” Ash.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may call Monday 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM when a service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to me made to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.