Free rapid Covid tests now being offered

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(MGN, Edward Snyder / S.C. Air National Guard)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The Biden Administration is making rapid Covid tests available for free again this winter through a limited round of ordering.

Households can now order a total of four rapid Covid tests for free at Covidtests.gov.

Orders will start shipping next week.

The Biden Administration shut down the free at-home Covid test program in September because Congress did not pass additional funding to replenish the U.S. stockpile.

The White House decided to shift existing money to buy more tests and relaunch the popular program as Covid cases started increasing again.

