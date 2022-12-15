Gordon G. Bonisteel, 66, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gordon G. Bonisteel, 66, passed away at his home in Clayton with his family by his side Monday, December 12, 2022.

A celebration of Gordon’s life will be held at a time and date to be announced. Burial in Brookside Cemetery will be at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. A full obituary will be published.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.