Grovene M. Dorn, 86, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Grovene M. Dorn, 86, of Valley View Apartments, River Street passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Ron) Munoz of Lyons Falls and Christine Dorn (Larry Petzoldt) of Croghan; five Grandchildren, Alyssa (Shawn), Jolene (Johnny), Jackie (Peter), Reann (Andrew), and Rebecca; eight great- grandchildren, Danica, Olivia, Payton, Ryder, Corbin, Bennett, Mason, and Ava Jo; one sister, Thelma Holbrook of Dayton, Ohio; two brothers, Ron (Sandy) Foster of Port Leyden and Randy Foster and his companion, Robin, of Malone; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by three brothers, Alfred Foster, Jr., Robert Foster, and Richard “Chuck” Foster..

Grovene was born September 5, 1936 in Carthage, NY, the daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy Edick Foster. She attended school at Carthage. Grovene worked in housekeeping at the Lewis County General Hospital until her retirement. She also did cleaning for area businesses for many years.

She loved the Yankees, chocolate, and playing bingo in the community room of Valley View. She also enjoyed music and dancing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Grovene’s family wishes to express a special thank you to Linda Lerch for all the wonderful care and friendship to her over the years.

A Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Mr. James Chaufty officiating. Burial will be in the Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from Noon to 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 17, 2022, prior to the funeral, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 216 Haley St, Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

