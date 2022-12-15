Harriett Farns-Orrel, 76, of Potsdam

Harriett Farns-Orrel, 76, passed away December 8, 2022 at her home. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Harriett Farns-Orrel, 76, passed away December 8, 2022 at her home.

Harriett was born May 12, 1946 in Canton, the daughter of the late Thomas Farns and Cassie Farns Bartlett. She attended both Colton-Pierrepont and Parishville-Hopkinton Central Schools. She left the North Country at the age of sixteen and moved to Rochester, New York, where she married Joseph Sciolino in 1965. She was gifted with a daughter Lynda in 1967. At age 28, Harriett received her GED and attended Bryant and Stratton Business Institute where she received a legal secretary degree. She worked for the City of Rochester and then Teamster’s Local 398.

In 1978, she moved to Phoenix where she worked for the State of Arizona, retiring after 25 years as an Executive Staff Assistant. Joseph passed away in 1982. In 1991, she married Thomas Orrel and they divorced in 2012. Harriett returned to the North Country in September 2012, where she purchased a home in the Village of Potsdam.

She is survived by her brothers, Thomas Farns of Hopkinton; John and Linda Bartlett of Lisbon; and Keith and Susie Bartlett of Portageville, New York; her sister, Marion Davis of Potsdam; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was sadly predeceased by her daughter, Lynda on May 23, 2020; her brothers, Odo and Roger Farns; and her sisters, Emily Bartlett, Beverly Wilson, Sharon French, and Barbara Perry.

Harriett will be buried next to her father in Crary Mills Cemetery in the spring. At her request, there will be no services.

If you wish to remember Harriett, please donate to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

