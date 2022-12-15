Ira Roger Benware Jr., 87, of Madrid

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Ira Roger Benware Jr. age 87, passed away at his home early Sunday, December 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, Inc. 20 Church St., Madrid.

Born December 17, 1934 in Lyon Mountain, NY the son of Ira Sr. and Ruby (Pickering) Benware. He graduated from Chazy Central Rural School in 1955, following which he married the love of his life, Emma Lyon of Laurens, NY. He retired in 1975 from NY Telephone after 20 year career. He and his family then moved to Madrid, NY and created “Benware Dairy” which continues to operate. Ira is survived by his loving wife, Emma, and their six children; Grace Bemware of Ithaca, NY: Dean of Stamping Ground, KY: Loren (Lorraine) Benware of Madrid, NY: Elizabeth “Lide” of Prescott Valley, AZ: Andrew (Karen) of Glens Falls, NY and Matthew of Dunkirk, NY. Four grandchildren, Nathaniel, Christina, Galen, Kayden, and five great grandchildren; Adam, Eric, Isaac, Caleb and Brianna, a sister Hazel Evans, of Troy, NY, many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ira was predeceased by a sibling’s, Grace, Theresa Clark and Paul.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with St. Lawrence Hospice, 6805 US=11, Potsdam, NY 13676, and the Parkinson’s Foundation: 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. A celebration of life for Ira will be held at the Methodist Church of Madrid in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends are welcome to share photo’s condolences and memoires by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

John Harold Ross, 95, of Lowville died peacefully at home on the family farm, December 14, 2022.
John Harold Ross, 95, of Lowville
Sheryl S. (Short) Smith, 76, of Canton died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the University of...
Sheryl S. (Short) Smith, 76, of Canton
Candles
Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile, 55, of Watertown
Candles
Verda M. LaMora, 98, of Norfolk

Obituaries

Cots in the temporary warming center on Main Avenue
What’s to become of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?
Christmas tree prices are on the rise
Christmas trees more expensive this year
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY schools offer price match as enrollment drops
Money
Jefferson County still hasn’t received casino payment
Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct
Douglas J. Jones passed away October 17, 2022.
Celebration of life for Douglas J. Jones