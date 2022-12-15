Ira Roger Benware Jr., 87, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Ira Roger Benware Jr. age 87, passed away at his home early Sunday, December 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, Inc. 20 Church St., Madrid.

Born December 17, 1934 in Lyon Mountain, NY the son of Ira Sr. and Ruby (Pickering) Benware. He graduated from Chazy Central Rural School in 1955, following which he married the love of his life, Emma Lyon of Laurens, NY. He retired in 1975 from NY Telephone after 20 year career. He and his family then moved to Madrid, NY and created “Benware Dairy” which continues to operate. Ira is survived by his loving wife, Emma, and their six children; Grace Bemware of Ithaca, NY: Dean of Stamping Ground, KY: Loren (Lorraine) Benware of Madrid, NY: Elizabeth “Lide” of Prescott Valley, AZ: Andrew (Karen) of Glens Falls, NY and Matthew of Dunkirk, NY. Four grandchildren, Nathaniel, Christina, Galen, Kayden, and five great grandchildren; Adam, Eric, Isaac, Caleb and Brianna, a sister Hazel Evans, of Troy, NY, many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ira was predeceased by a sibling’s, Grace, Theresa Clark and Paul.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with St. Lawrence Hospice, 6805 US=11, Potsdam, NY 13676, and the Parkinson’s Foundation: 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. A celebration of life for Ira will be held at the Methodist Church of Madrid in the spring at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of life for Ira will be held at the Methodist Church of Madrid in the spring at the convenience of the family.

