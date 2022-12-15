Isabel M. Lalone, 101, formerly of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Isabel M. Lalone, age 101 and formerly of Alvern Ave, Massena passed away early Tuesday morning (December 13, 2022) at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, where she had been a resident since 2009.

Calling hours for Isabel will be held on Thursday December 15, 2022 at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday December 15, 2022 at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Burial to be held immediately following funeral service in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Isabel is predeceased by her twin sister Laurabelle and her husband John J. Lalone.

Family and friends are welcome to share memories and condolence online by visiting, www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.