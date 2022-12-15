‘It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre’ coming to Clayton Opera House

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House is gearing up for its latest production this weekend.

Executive Director Julie Garnsey appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre.’ Watch her interview above.

The production will be held at the opera house on Saturday, December 17 at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $10 to $20.

For more information, visit www.claytonoperahouse.com.

