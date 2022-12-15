Jefferson County still hasn’t received casino payment

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is wondering where its money is from a recent casino profit-sharing payment from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.

For the first time since 2019, the Tribe made a payment to New York state.

It follows the rules of a gaming compact, which allows a casino to be run in Akwesasne.

St. Lawrence and Franklin counties each received more than $2 million in that last payment, to be shared with some towns.

But Jefferson County is also included in the gaming compact and gets a lower amount of money because it’s farther away from the casino.

County officials say they haven’t received any money through the state and didn’t budget for any.

“For several years we would budget for the funds. But for this year we didn’t because we are now on year 4 of not receiving any funds. So we didn’t really want to rely on it. So any money that would come in would be terrific,” said Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann.

The last payment Jefferson County got was close to $540,000 in 2019.

We reached out to the state to learn if there’s money coming Jefferson County’s way, but we didn’t hear back.

